Wine, Mozilla, GNOME and DragonFly BSD

Jan 19, 2018  By Jill Franklin
 in

News briefs for January 19, 2018.

Wine 3.0, an annual release, became available yesterday. According to the release notes, highlights include Direct3D 10 and 11 support, the Direct3D command stream, the Android graphics driver and improved DirectWrite and Direct2D support.

Mozilla has announced that effective immediately, "all new features that are web-exposed are to be restricted to secure contexts." Mozilla will provide tools for developers to help with this transition.

While GNOME is moving to remove desktop icon support in version 3.28, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS will continue to ship with an older version of Nautilus (3.26) in an effort to keep this age-old practice alive, at least for its upcoming LTS release.

In more GNOME-related news, version 3.28 of the Photos application will include a number of enhancements to its photo-editing arsenal, such as shadows and highlight editing, the ability to alter crop orientation, added support for zoom gestures and more. For a complete list, visit the project's roadmap.

In non-Linux related news, the maintainer of the DragonFly BSD UNIX distribution just announced the removal of some of its legacy "r" commands which include rcp, rlogin, rsh and others, focusing more on security. The question is, will other UNIX (and Linux) distributions follow this example?

Thanks to Petros Koutoupis for contributing to this article.

______________________

Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal