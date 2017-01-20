VMware's Clarity Design System
By combining user experience (UX) guidelines and patterns with the front-end code in one solution, VMware's Clarity Design System represents a new concept in the design systems space. Clarity Design System is VMware's open-source project—"designed by designers and built by developers"—that unites UX, HTML/CSS and Angular for creating cohesive experiences for any application.
VMware began building Clarity based on readily apparent needs for an internal design system that unified VMware's portfolio of products and accelerated product development through reusable components. Building alongside product teams, the Clarity team was able to tackle the complexities of enterprise use cases while striving for simplicity familiar to consumer applications. Now dozens of VMware product teams have adopted Clarity internally in their work.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
