VariCAD s.r.o.'s VariCAD

"Designing Has Never Been Easier!", declares VariCAD s.r.o.. in conjunction with the company's new release of VariCAD 2017-2.0 3D mechanical CAD system and VariCAD Viewer/Converter. The new VariCAD CAD system provides a plethora of useful improvements to users, such as support for 4k resolution (UHD); exploded views of assemblies; 3D texts extruded into space; list of materials used during the design process; new possibilities for creating solids; changes in the 3D kernel that accelerate operations on complicated solid trees; changes in STEP input/output of files; a new, complex system of item numbers management; new transient/temporary construction lines in 2D drawing and 3D sketching; rebuilt methods of 2D filleting; chamfering and corner creation and much more.
The companion product, VariCAD Viewer 2017-2.0, likewise has been updated. This free viewer, converter and printing software facilitates working with 2D DWG, DXF, 3D STEP and 2D/3D VariCAD file formats; converting DWG to DXF and vice-versa and STEP to 3D IGES or STL formats; and printing 2D DWG, DXF or VariCAD formats and batch printing or conversions.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
