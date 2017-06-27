Ubuntu Kylin, a Linux Distribution with a Microsoft Windows Experience
Ubuntu Kylin is an open-source Linux distribution based on Ubuntu since 2013, mainly developed by a Chinese team alongside dozens of Linux developers all over the world. It contains the basic features you would expect from Ubuntu, plus features a desktop environment and applications. As far as we know, Ubuntu Kylin is one of the most suitable Linux distributions for users who are farmiliar with Microsoft Windows, including its desktop environment, office suite and various applications.
Desktop Environment
The first release, Ubuntu Kylin 13.04, was distributed April 25, 2013, the same day as Ubuntu 13.04. The 9th release of Ubuntu Kylin, our latest version 17.04, was released on April 13, 2017. A highlight feature in Ubuntu Kylin 17.04, which is shown in Figure 1, is a desktop environment similar to Microsoft Windows called UKUI (Ubuntu Kylin User Interface). It provides a simpler and more enjoyable experience for browsing, searching and managing your computer.
Figure 1. Ubuntu Kylin's UKUI Desktop Environment
UKUI is a powerful graphical interface with all the features you'd expect from a modern operating system desktop. At first glance, you might think it's Windows 7. Icons located in the upper-left corner represent the commonly used system functions. When you click the right mouse button on the desktop, a menu pops up. You even can double-click and select an item to execute it. The taskbar is located on the bottom of the desktop just like classic Microsoft Windows. The three icons on the left side of the taskbar are the Start Menu, File Manager and Firefox browser. The icons on the right are network, speakers, battery power, input method and so on. After you execute several programs, their icons emerge in the middle of the taskbar. If you want to see a certain program displayed on the top of the desktop, just click the corresponding icon in the task bar.
A Chinese landscape painting is used as the default wallpaper, but you easily can set up your favorite desktop theme and wallpaper through the Control Center.
Office Suite
WPS Office is integrated in Ubuntu Kylin as the default office suite (like Microsoft Office in Windows). WPS Office is made up of three primary components: WPS Writer, WPS Presentation and WPS Spreadsheet, which correspond with Microsoft's Word, PowerPoint and Excel. Its user interface is compatible with Microsoft Office products, and most important of all, it supports Microsoft document formats besides native WPS formats. For example, a Microsoft Word document (.DOC or. DOCX) in Windows can be edited seamlessly by WPS Writer in Ubuntu Kylin. A Microsoft Powerpoint document (.PPT or .PPTX) or an Excel document (.XLS or .XLSX) also works well in WPS Presentation or WPS Spreadsheet and vice versa.
Figure 2. WPS Office Suite
In 17.04, Ubuntu Kylin also is equipped with Wendun Foxit Reader, which is a PDF viewer based on Linux's version of Foxit Reader. For most users, it is easier to install and utilize. In Wendun Foxit Reader, not only is PDF viewing provided, but bookmarks, comments, printing and more are also well supported.
Figure 3. Wendun Foxit Reader
Ubuntu Kylin Team
Trending Topics
|AWS Quickstart for Kubernetes
|Jun 28, 2017
|Steve Suehring's CompTIA Linux+ and LPIC Practice Tests (Sybex)
|Jun 28, 2017
|Ubuntu Kylin, a Linux Distribution with a Microsoft Windows Experience
|Jun 27, 2017
|SUSE CaaS Platform
|Jun 26, 2017
|Linux Lite
|Jun 23, 2017
|My Love Affair with Synology
|Jun 22, 2017
- Ubuntu Kylin, a Linux Distribution with a Microsoft Windows Experience
- AWS Quickstart for Kubernetes
- Steve Suehring's CompTIA Linux+ and LPIC Practice Tests (Sybex)
- My Love Affair with Synology
- Linux Lite
- Returning Values from Bash Functions
- SQL Server on Linux
- Never Trust Yellow Fruit
- Jetico's BestCrypt Container Encryption for Linux
- BlueCat DNS Edge