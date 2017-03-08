TRENDnet's WiFi Everywhere Powerline 1200 AV2 Access Point, Model TPL-430AP

Mar 08, 2017  By James Gray
 in

TRENDnet recently released an innovative new solution that creates dead-spot-free home Wi-Fi by leveraging a home's existing electrical system. TRENDnet's WiFi Everywhere Powerline 1200 AV2 Access Point adapter, model TPL-430AP, uses existing electrical lines to create a wired home network and doubles as an access point to deliver a wireless signal from nearly any power outlet.

The adapter supports Powerline 1200 networking with a built-in dual-band wireless AC1200 access point and features MIMO with Beamforming technology to enhance performance and range. WiFi Clone support duplicates one's existing wireless network settings, reducing Wi-Fi setup time from minutes to just seconds. Powerline range functions up to 984 feet (300m) over existing electrical lines.

______________________

James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.