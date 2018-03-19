Tails Security Update, Companies Team Up to Cure Open Source License Noncompliance, LG Expanding webOS and More
News briefs for March 19, 2018.
Tails 3.6.1 is out, and the release fixes many security holes in 3.6. Update now.
According to a Red Hat press release this morning: "six additional companies have joined efforts to promote greater predictability in open source licensing. These marquee technology companies—CA Technologies, Cisco, HPE, Microsoft, SAP, and SUSE—have committed to extending additional rights to cure open source license noncompliance. This will lead to greater cooperation with distributors of open source software to correct errors and increased participation in open source software development."
LG announced today that "As part of a broader effort to make webOS even more accessible to today's consumers and industries", it is partnering with the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, a governing body within South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT, "to more actively advance its philosophy of open platform, open partnership and open connectivity". As part of its global expansion goal, "LG developed an open source version of its platform, webOS Open Source Edition, now available to the public at http://webosose.org.
Stack Overflow's 2018 Developer Survey results are in, and this year, 48.3% of developers said they use Linux as a platform over 35.4% using Windows. Linux also was voted "Most Loved Platform" at 76.5%. Other interesting results include Python winning for "Most Wanted Language" at 25.1%.
Linux 4.16-rc6 was released yesterday, the changes were minimal, and things are on track. Linus says "Go test, things are stable and there's no reason to worry, but all the usual reasons to just do a quick build and verification that everything works for everybody. Ok?"
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
