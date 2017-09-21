Sysadmin 101: Leveling Up
This is the fourth in a series of articles on systems administrator fundamentals. These days, DevOps has made even the job title "systems administrator" seems a bit archaic like the "systems analyst" title it replaced. These DevOps positions are rather different from sysadmin jobs in the past with a much larger emphasis on software development far beyond basic shell scripting and as a result often are filled with people with software development backgrounds without much prior sysadmin experience.
In the past, a sysadmin would enter the role at a junior level and be mentored by a senior sysadmin on the team, but in many cases these days, companies go quite a while with cloud outsourcing before their first DevOps hire. As a result, the DevOps engineer might be thrust into the role at a junior level with no mentor around apart from search engines and Stack Overflow posts.
In the first article in this series, I explained how to approach alerting and on-call rotations as a sysadmin. In the second article, I discussed how to automate yourself out of a job. In the third, I covered why and how you should use tickets. In this article, I describe the overall sysadmin career path and what I consider the attributes that might make you a "senior sysadmin" instead of a "sysadmin" or "junior sysadmin", along with some tips on how to level up.
Keep in mind that titles are pretty fluid and loose things, and that they mean different things to different people. Also, it will take different people different amounts of time to "level up" depending on their innate sysadmin skills, their work ethic and the opportunities they get to gain more experience. That said, be suspicious of anyone who leveled up to a senior level in any field in only a year or two—it takes time in a career to make the kinds of mistakes and learn the kinds of lessons you need to learn before you can move up to the next level.
Junior Systems Administrator
Junior sysadmins are early on in their sysadmin training. It might be their first sysadmin job where they are learning everything from scratch, or they might have a few years of experience under their belts. Either way, a few attributes are common among junior sysadmins:
-
Tasks will require help from other members of the team to complete.
-
They will rely heavily on documentation and may not understand what individual tasks do.
-
It may take weeks or even months to be productive at a new job.
-
Most of their time will be spent with daily tickets.
-
Eventually they might take on a project, but will need quite a bit of help to complete it.
One of the first attributes that defines junior sysadmins is the amount of outside help they will need to do their jobs. Generally speaking, they will need help and direction to perform day-to-day tasks, especially at first. If you document your routine tasks (and you should!), you will find that junior sysadmins will dutifully follow your procedures step by step, but they may not understand exactly what those steps do. If a task deviates from the norm, or if for some reason a step fails, they will escalate up to a more senior member of the team for help—this is a good thing, because this mentoring is one of the main ways that junior sysadmins build their experience besides making mistakes and fixing them.
It might take sysadmins at this level a few weeks or even months at a new organization until they are productive and can start doing daily tasks independently without help. These are great opportunities for a team to audit documentation and for junior members of the team to flag gaps in documentation or places where they are out of date. If you have junior team members add documentation themselves, just make sure that a more senior team member goes over it to make sure it's correct and complete.
A sysadmin's task list is usually divided into two main categories: day-to-day tasks and projects. Junior sysadmins often end up being assigned more of the day-to-day "grunt work", not as a punishment, but just because projects usually require more experience—experience they will get as they master daily tickets.
That said, at some point, it will be important for junior sysadmins to take on their first project. Ideally, this will be a project without a strict deadline, so they can take the time they need to research and get it right. At this level, a more senior team member will need to devote a fair amount of time to act as a mentor and help direct the planning and research for the project and answer any questions.
Both daily tasks and projects are important for junior sysadmins, as it's the mastery of daily tasks and the successful completion of a couple projects that will help prepare junior sysadmins to level up. Each task they master will add a certain level of confidence and proficiency in routine sysadmin tasks, and projects will help develop their research skills and the ability to complete tasks that fall outside a playbook.
