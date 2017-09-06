SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications

Sep 06, 2017  By James Gray
Saving customers time, effort and budget as they implement SAP landscapes, including on-premises and now on-demand, are the core selling points for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications.

The latest release of the SAP-focused SUSE Linux server is also now available as the operating system for SAP solutions on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

The first supported Linux for SAP HANA on GCP, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications bolsters enterprise agility and reduces operating costs as customers pay only for what they use. With the addition of Google Cloud Platform, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications now is available on three major public cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.