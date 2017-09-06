SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications
Saving customers time, effort and budget as they implement SAP landscapes, including on-premises and now on-demand, are the core selling points for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications.
The latest release of the SAP-focused SUSE Linux server is also now available as the operating system for SAP solutions on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
The first supported Linux for SAP HANA on GCP, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications bolsters enterprise agility and reduces operating costs as customers pay only for what they use. With the addition of Google Cloud Platform, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications now is available on three major public cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Geek Guides
Pick up any e-commerce web or mobile app today, and you’ll be holding a mashup of interconnected applications and services from a variety of different providers. For instance, when you connect to Amazon’s e-commerce app, cookies, tags and pixels that are monitored by solutions like Exact Target, BazaarVoice, Bing, Shopzilla, Liveramp and Google Tag Manager track every action you take. You’re presented with special offers and coupons based on your viewing and buying patterns. If you find something you want for your birthday, a third party manages your wish list, which you can share through multiple social- media outlets or email to a friend. When you select something to buy, you find yourself presented with similar items as kind suggestions. And when you finally check out, you’re offered the ability to pay with promo codes, gifts cards, PayPal or a variety of credit cards.Get the Guide
Trending Topics
|Heirloom Software: the Past as Adventure
|Sep 07, 2017
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications
|Sep 06, 2017
|Classifying Text
|Sep 05, 2017
|Linux Journal September 2017
|Sep 01, 2017
|Linux Journal September 2017
|Sep 01, 2017
|If Not This Then Stringify
|Aug 31, 2017
- Classifying Text
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- Simple Server Hardening
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Server Technology's HDOT Alt-Phase Switched POPS PDU
- Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations