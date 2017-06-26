SUSE CaaS Platform
There are a lot of decisions to be made before enterprises are ready for production and deployment of container apps, asserts SUSE. To help enterprises derive full value from containerized apps and not "re-create the wheel", the SUSE engineering team is busy creating the next-generation application development and hosting platform for container applications and services.
The novel SUSE Container as a Service (CaaS) Platform is an application development and hosting platform for container applications and services that lets users provision, manage and scale container-based applications and services, letting them focus on development of container applications to meet business goals faster while reducing costs in developing and maintaining container infrastructure. SUSE CaaS Platform comes with the following ingredients: a tasty new flavor of SUSE Linux Enterprise—container host OS called SLE MicroOS, a good dose of Kubernetes, a pinch of Salt and more special ingredients.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Trending Topics
Enterprise Linux
|SUSE CaaS Platform
|Jun 26, 2017
|Linux Lite
|Jun 23, 2017
|My Love Affair with Synology
|Jun 22, 2017
|ONF/ON.Lab's ONOS Project
|Jun 21, 2017
|Never Trust Yellow Fruit
|Jun 20, 2017
|Five Reasons to Love SAP HANA
|Jun 19, 2017