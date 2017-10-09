SUSE and SAP: Shared Roots Produce Fruit
SUSE and SAP have been collaborating for 18 years now. SAP is ubiquitous in the enterprise environment, and SUSE is now powering its robust SAP Cloud Platform.
Last year's SUSECon was all about the enterprise. This year's SUSECon doubled down on last year's commitment to becoming a leading enterprise service provider by announcing, among other things, this latest SUSE/SAP collaboration that has SUSE OpenStack Cloud and SUSE Enterprise Storage as key elements of the SAP Cloud Platform. The fruit of this collaboration will provide robust, enterprise-grade infrastructure services for running applications that allow businesses to collect, manage, analyze and leverage information of all types to extend and connect to business systems.
SAP Cloud Platform is SAP's agile Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for digital transformation, with comprehensive application development services and capabilities that allow businesses to innovate new edge scenarios, ultimately helping them to adapt and advance continuously. It enables customers to achieve business agility, create a truly integrated and optimized enterprise, and accelerate digital transformation across the business without the requirement of maintaining or investing in on-premises infrastructure.
SUSE OpenStack Cloud is an automated cloud computing platform that helps enable organizations to deploy rapidly and manage easily highly available, mixed-hypervisor private clouds. The latest version is based on the OpenStack Newton release. SUSE Enterprise Storage is an intelligent software-defined storage management solution, powered by Ceph technology. It enables IT to transform enterprise storage infrastructure to adapt to changing business and data demands seamlessly by delivering cost-efficient, highly scalable and resilient storage using commodity off-the-shelf servers and disk drives.
"Customers expect extremely high levels of reliability, scalability and performance, and SUSE has worked closely with SAP to help ensure that SUSE OpenStack Cloud and SUSE Enterprise Storage with SAP Cloud Platform deliver exactly that", said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE chief technology officer. He continued:
Our shared roots run deep, as SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications has long been a leading platform for SAP solutions on Linux. Today, SUSE also collaborates with SAP within the Cloud Foundry Foundation and shares a vision for the convergence of Kubernetes, containers and Cloud Foundry technologies. Through it all, SUSE's mission is to continue to be the best platform and open-source technology provider for running SAP applications, services and workloads.
Björn Goerke, chief technology officer and president, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP SE, commented:
SAP has been working with SUSE to solve IT infrastructure challenges for more than 18 years. We are excited that SAP Cloud Platform in SAP data centers now leverages SUSE's reliable and high-performing open-source solutions for managing and deploying virtual machines, as well as storing and managing critical enterprise data.
For more information about SUSE support for SAP solutions and customer workloads, visit https://www.suse.com/products/sles-for-sap and https://www.suse.com/partners/alliance/sap.
Geek Guides
Pick up any e-commerce web or mobile app today, and you’ll be holding a mashup of interconnected applications and services from a variety of different providers. For instance, when you connect to Amazon’s e-commerce app, cookies, tags and pixels that are monitored by solutions like Exact Target, BazaarVoice, Bing, Shopzilla, Liveramp and Google Tag Manager track every action you take. You’re presented with special offers and coupons based on your viewing and buying patterns. If you find something you want for your birthday, a third party manages your wish list, which you can share through multiple social- media outlets or email to a friend. When you select something to buy, you find yourself presented with similar items as kind suggestions. And when you finally check out, you’re offered the ability to pay with promo codes, gifts cards, PayPal or a variety of credit cards.Get the Guide
Trending Topics
|SUSE and SAP: Shared Roots Produce Fruit
|Oct 09, 2017
|How to Make Windows Better? Make It Chocolatey!
|Oct 09, 2017
|iStorage diskAshur Storage Drives
|Oct 06, 2017
|Say Hi to Subutai
|Oct 05, 2017
|StarNet Communications Corp's FastX
|Oct 04, 2017
|Becoming a Cloud Native Organization
|Oct 03, 2017
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- Simple Server Hardening
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- Server Technology's HDOT Alt-Phase Switched POPS PDU
- Non-Linux FOSS: Control Web-Based Music!
- Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine