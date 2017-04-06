Sunshine in a Room with No Windows
I'm a bit of a weather nut. It might be because I'm getting older, but for some reason, the weather fascinates me. I'm not quite to the point that I watch The Weather Channel on a regular basis, but I do check the forecast often.
I also spend the vast majority of my day in a terminal window. Until recently, if I wanted to check the weather, I had to open a browser and click a link in order to get the forecast. Thanks to Igor Chubin (@igor_chubin on Twitter), I now can get the forecast from the comfort of my terminal window. All you need to do is type:
curl wttr.in/your_town
and you'll get a nice text-based graphical forecast. You also can view the page in a web browser if you prefer (it looks cool there too), but being able to whip up a forecast on the command line is just awesome. I've tried using city names and zip codes, and both seem to work well. If you want to know what the weather is like, but don't want to open a window, give it a try!
Shawn Powers is a Linux Journal Associate Editor. You might find him on IRC, Twitter, or training IT pros at CBT Nuggets.
