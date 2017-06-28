Steve Suehring's CompTIA Linux+ and LPIC Practice Tests (Sybex)
Possessing Linux skills is valuable in today's IT job market where demand for talent outstrips supply. Getting certified proves you have the chops to do the job, and two well worn paths to Linux certification are the Computing Technology Industry Association's CompTIA Linux+ and the Linux Professional Institute Certification (LPIC).
To boost your Linux+/LPIC readiness and obtain 100% coverage of all exam objectives on both certifications, you'd be wise to check out Steve Suehring's new CompTIA Linux+ and LPIC Practice Tests. Covered in the Sybex-published title are CompTIA Linux+ exams LX0-103 and LX0-104 and the LPIC exams 101-400, 102-400 and 201 and 202, replete with 1,200+ expertly crafted practice questions. Two 60-question practice exams per section help readers gauge their readiness and hone test-taking strategies well in advance of exam day.
Buyers of the book also gain access to the Sybex interactive learning environment containing all questions and the ability to create one's own practice tests based on areas where further review is needed. This book can be used alone or with the Sybex study guides.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
