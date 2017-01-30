SoftMaker's FlexiPDF
Editing PDFs is now as easy as word processing. This is SoftMaker's promise thanks to its new FlexiPDF 2017, a new PDF editor that "masters the creation of new PDF files as well as the editing of text, graphics and drawings in existing ones".
Available in Standard and Professional versions, FlexiPDF goes far beyond basic editing functions, empowering users to change almost any aspect of PDF files. Just like in standard word processors, FlexiPDF 2017 offers an integrated track changes function, built-in spell checker, commenting function, search and replace, highlighting and exporting of PDFs to TextMaker, HTML, RTF, Microsoft Word and EPUB formats. The integrated OCR function in FlexiPDF converts scans into editable PDF files.
FlexiPDF comes with its own PDF printer driver that lets users create high-quality PDFs directly from within any Windows application that can print. FlexiPDF Professional is perfect for the translation of PDF files into other languages. This is because it extracts the text of a PDF document in a format that can be opened by common translation programs. It then imports the translation back to the original PDF document—in exactly the right spot.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
