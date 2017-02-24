Smoothwall Express

Feb 24, 2017  By James Gray
 in

The award-winning Smoothwall Express open-source firewall—designed specifically to be installed and administered by non-experts—continues its forward development march with a new 3.1 release.

Smoothwall Express runs on hardware from early 32-bit Pentiums for those who need a basic firewall to recent 64-bit multi-core systems with gigabytes of RAM for those who need VPNs, HTTP/HTTPS caching and filtering, Snort intrusion detection and ClamAV protections.

Addressing a number of problems and deficiencies as well as some housekeeping work, the new version 3.1 refreshed the Linux, iptables, xtables-addons, OpenSSL, Snort and Squid packages, among others.

______________________

James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.