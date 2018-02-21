Shorter Commands
Discover some short replacements for some of your favorite command-line commands.
Although a GUI certainly has its place, it's hard to beat the efficiency of the command line. It's not just the efficiency you get with a purely keyboard-driven interface, but the raw power of piping the output of one command into the input of another. This drive toward efficiency influenced the commands themselves. In the age before tab-completion, having a long command, much less a hyphenated command, was something to avoid. That's why we call it "tar" not "tape-archive" and "cp" instead of "copy." I like to think of old UNIX commands like rough stones worn smooth by a river, all their unnecessary letters worn away by the erosion of years of typing.
Tab completion has made long commands more bearable and more common; however,
there's still something to be said for the short two- or three-letter
commands that pop from our fingers before we even think about them. Although
there are great examples of powerful short commands (my favorite has to be
dd), in this article, I highlight some short command-line
substitutions for longer commands ordered by how many characters you save by
typing them.
Save Four Characters with
apt
Example:
sudo apt install vim
I'm a long-time Debian user, but I think I was the last one to get the news
that
apt-get was being deprecated in favor of the shorter
apt command, at
least for interactive use. The new
apt command isn't just
shorter to type,
it also provides a new and improved interactive interface to installing Debian
packages, including an RPM-like progress bar made from # signs. It even takes
the same arguments as
apt-get, so it's easy to make the transition to the
shorter command. The only downside is that it's not recommended for scripts,
so for that, you will need to stick to the trusty
apt-get command.
Save Four Characters with
dig
Example:
dig linuxjournal.com NS
The
nslookup command is a faithful standby for those of us who have performed
DNS lookups on the command line for the past few decades (including on DOS),
but it's also been deprecated for almost that long. For accurate and
supported DNS searches,
dig is the command of choice. It's not only shorter,
it's also incredibly powerful. But, with that power comes a completely separate set
of command-line options from what
nslookup has.
Save Four Characters with
nc
Example:
nc mail.example.com 25
I've long used telnet as my trusty sidekick whenever I wanted to troubleshoot
a broken service. I even wrote about how to use it to send email in a
past Linux Journal article. Telnet is great for making simple network
connections, but it seems so bloated standing next to the slim
nc command
(short for netcat). The
nc command is not just a simple way to troubleshoot
network services, it also is a Swiss-army knife of network features in its own
right, and it even can perform basic port-scan style tests in place of nmap via
the
nc -zv arguments.
Save Five Characters with
ss
Example:
ss -lnpt
When you are troubleshooting a network, it's incredibly valuable to be able
to see what network connections are currently present on a system.
Traditionally, I would use the netstat tool for this, but I discovered that
ss performs the same functions and even accepts similar arguments. The only
downside is that it's output isn't formatted quite as nicely, but that's a
small price to pay to save an extra five keystrokes.
Save Six Characters with
ip
Example:
ip addr
The final command in this list is a bit controversial among old-timers like
me who grew up with the
ifconfig command. Sadly
ifconfig has been deprecated,
so if you want to check network link state, or set IP addresses or routing
tables, the
ip command is what all the kids are using. The syntax and
output formats are dramatically different from what you might be used to with
the
ifconfig command, but on the plus side, you are saving six
keystrokes.
Kyle Rankin is Chief Security Officer at Purism, a company focused on computers that respect your privacy, security, and freedom. He is the author of many books including Linux Hardening in Hostile Networks, DevOps Troubleshooting and The Official Ubuntu