Server Technology's HDOT Alt-Phase Switched POPS PDU
Server Technology says that although the engineering challenge was significant—adding per outlet power measurement into its popular High-Density Outlet Technology (HDOT) power distribution unit (PDU) family—product quality and manufacturability were not sacrificed. The new HDOT Switched POPS (Per Outlet Power Sensing) PDU, bolstered by the addition of device-level monitoring, is the new ultimate solution for density, capacity planning and remote power management for the modern data center, states Server Technology.
At each outlet, the novel POPS technology provides +/–1% billable-grade accuracy for energy consumption for typical data-center equipment loads as well as current, voltage, active power, apparent power, power factor and crest factor. POPS complements the existing HDOT concept, "the smallest form factor PDU" that significantly increases real estate in the back of the rack by fitting as many as 42 C13s in a 42U-high network-managed PDU device. Finally, Alternating Phase outlets in Server Technology's PDUs distribute phases on a per receptacle basis, resulting in better load balancing and cable management.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
