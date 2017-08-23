Sander van Vugt's Linux Foundation Certified Engineer (LFCE) Video Course
The Linux Foundation Certified Engineer (LFCE) certification is for administrators seeking to increase their breadth and depth of knowledge beyond the Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator (LFCS) level. Professionals among us striving for this greater expertise have at their disposal a new LFCE-oriented educational resource, Sander van Vugt's Linux Foundation Certified Engineer (LFCE) Video Course, featuring ten hours of comprehensive video instruction.
Containing everything that exam candidates require to prepare for and pass the LFCE exam, this comprehensive training includes whiteboard concept teaching to illustrate difficult concepts, live CLI instruction to demonstrate Linux in action, screencast teaching, hands-on labs, solution videos and practice exam walk-throughs.
Author van Vugt, with his 20+ years of practical Linux teaching experience, covers the LFCE material in five modules: Managing Networking, Managing File Services, Managing Web Services, Managing Mail Services and Managing Infrastructure Services. Publisher Pearson IT Certification adds that the resource is also appropriate for engineers or administrators who want to develop their Linux skills or write software for Linux.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
