Rogue Wave Software's TotalView for HPC and CodeDynamics
New versions of not just one but two dynamic analysis tools from Rogue Wave Software were unveiled recently to pleased developers everywhere. Upgraded TotalView for HPC and CodeDynamics, versions 2016.07, improve the diagnosis and correction of bugs, memory issues and crashes at execution.
The heart of these tools' innovation is support for 64-bit ARM v8-A architecture. ARM's presence continues to expand the ecosystem for the HPC space and enables highly integrated, energy-efficient solutions. With TotalView for HPC and CodeDynamics, customers using ARM platforms have a robust, scalable dynamic analysis solution for their complex HPC clusters and codes. Also included are overall enhancements, platform updates and improved support for operating systems and compilers.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
