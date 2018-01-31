Red Hat Acquires CoreOS, LibreOffice 6 Is Released, FSF Gets Huge Donation and More

Jan 31, 2018  By Jill Franklin
 in

News briefs for January 31, 2018.

Red Hat announced yesterday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CoreOS, stating "CoreOS can expand Red Hat's technology leadership in containers and Kubernetes and enhance core platform capabilities in OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat's integrated container portfolio." See the Red Hat Blog for more info.

The Document Foundation announced the release of LibreOffice 6 today: "a major release nd a dramatically improved free office suite, which celebrates the 7th anniversary of the availability of the very first version of LibreOffice."

The Free Software Foundation just received a huge donation from the Pineapple Fund: "The anonymous Pineapple Fund has donated $1 million worth of Bitcoin to promote and defend free software, computer user freedom, and digital rights."

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation has accepted Rook as a hosted project: "Rook was one of the early adopters of the Kubernetes operator pattern and we're excited to bring in Rook as an inception level project to advance the state of cloud native storage."

Hyperledger announced the release of Hyperledger Sawtooth 1.0 yesterday. Hyperledger Sawtooth "is a modular platform for building, deploying, and running distributed ledgers" and is hosted by The Linux Foundation.

Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal