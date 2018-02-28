Purism Announces Most Secure Laptops, Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 700 Mobile Phones, Red Hat Honors Open Source Educators
News briefs for February 28, 2018.
Purism announced yesterday that it has added "tamper-evident features" to its laptops, making it the "most secure laptop under customer control". The laptops are integrated with Trammel Hudson’s Heads security firmware, giving users full control of the boot process.
Today Red Hat honored eight higher education instructors for their "continuing efforts to incorporate open source philosophies, methods and tools into their academic work". See the full list here.
Qualcomm yesterday announced the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 Mobile Platform Series, which promises to offer advancements in AI, camera, performance and battery, and connectivity.
Nokia is trying to make a comeback with a secure version of Android in its new smartphones. See the ZDNet article for more info.
Canonical recently announced that Ubuntu Core will be deployed across Rigado's Edge Connectivity gateway solutions: "Rigado's enterprise-grade, easily configurable IoT gateways will offer Ubuntu Core's secure and open architecture for companies globally to deploy and manage their commercial IoT applications".
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
Trending Topics
- Looking Back: What Was Happening Ten Years Ago?
- Cryptocurrency and the IRS
- Purism Announces Most Secure Laptops, Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 700 Mobile Phones, Red Hat Honors Open Source Educators
- First Beta Release of Google's Flutter, Event News, Fedora Supplemental Wallpaper and More
- Qubes Desktop Tips
- Raspberry Pi Alternatives
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- Simple Server Hardening
- Non-Linux FOSS: Control Web-Based Music!
- A Switch for Your RPi