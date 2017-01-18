PrestaShop
Helping people overcome the challenges of building and growing an online business is what the PrestaShop open-source ecommerce platform is all about. The significant PrestaShop 1.7 release provides innovations focused on three themes: sell faster, create easier and code better.
PrestaShop 1.7 users will sell faster due to the entirely redesigned UX that helps merchants with the daily management of their stores via more effective back-office management and a drastically reduced time to place products online. PrestaShop 1.7 users will create easier with new features like the starter theme, a simple and flexible tool with all the functionality needed to design the perfect store. The starter theme gives web designers significant opportunity for creativity and customization. Finally, PrestaShop 1.7 users will code better with the incorporation of new tools and standards, including the popular Symfony framework and PHP 7 compatibility. The goal is to improve site performance and code security as well as to facilitate better development.
PrestaShop 1.7 is already available in 25 languages and through community crowdsourcing, it gradually will be available in many more.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Trending Topics
|Let's Go to Mars with Martian Lander
|Jan 19, 2017
|PrestaShop
|Jan 18, 2017
|My Childhood in a Cigar Box
|Jan 17, 2017
|Rogue Wave Software's TotalView for HPC and CodeDynamics
|Jan 13, 2017
|Papa's Got a Brand New NAS
|Jan 12, 2017
|Panther MPC, Inc.'s Panther Alpha
|Jan 11, 2017
- Let's Go to Mars with Martian Lander
- PrestaShop
- Applied Expert Systems, Inc.'s CleverView for TCP/IP on Linux
- My Childhood in a Cigar Box
- Papa's Got a Brand New NAS
- Returning Values from Bash Functions
- Tech Tip: Really Simple HTTP Server with Python
- Rogue Wave Software's TotalView for HPC and CodeDynamics
- Panther MPC, Inc.'s Panther Alpha
- Debugging Democracy