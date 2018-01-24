Plex VR, Firefox 58.0, SteamOS and More
News briefs for January 24, 2018.
Plex is now VR-ready for Google Daydream-supported devices, available for free starting today from the Google Play Store.
Firefox 58.0 was released yesterday, and Project Quantum continues to deliver performance gains. Read the release notes for more information on all the improvements.
SteamOS (the Debian-based gaming operating system) update 2.148 has been released: "This is a big SteamOS update. This includes a new 4.14 Linux kernel, NVidia 387.22 graphics driver, and Mesa 17.2.4 for AMD and Intel."
Google just announced new security features to its G Suite for Education, including data-loss prevention and the options to digitally sign and encrypt Gmail, as well as the new G Suite Enterprise for Education, intended for large educational institutions.
And speaking of Google, Audiobooks now are available on Google Play without a subscription. The books are available on Android, iOS an the web.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal