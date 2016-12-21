Permabit Technology Corporation's Albireo VDO for Ubuntu Server
In perfect alignment with its self-described identity as "the data reduction expert", Permabit Technology Corporation recently announced availability of its Albireo Virtual Data Optimizer (VDO) 6 for Canonical's Ubuntu Server. VDO data reduction enables enterprise hybrid cloud data centers and cloud service providers to reduce their storage footprint, increase data density and avoid costly data-center expansions, resulting in "massive savings on data-center investment".
Permabit says its move to Ubuntu Server 14.04 LTS—and imminently 16.04 LTS, as well—is the only modular data reduction solution available for the Linux block storage stack. The move occurred due to Ubuntu's place in the forefront of large cloud infrastructure deployments and its deep involvement in the OpenStack project. VDO leverages Permabit's patented deduplication, HIOPS Compression and thin provisioning technologies.
