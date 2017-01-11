Panther MPC, Inc.'s Panther Alpha
Functional, powerful and there when you need it, unobtrusive when you don't—that's how Panther MPC, Inc., sums up the company's new Panther Alpha personal micro PC that features the company's powerful, easy-to-use Linux-based Panther OS. Panther Alpha combines full desktop functionality with an ultra-customizable Linux OS that fits in the palm of your hand. Panther says its new device could be possible only now thanks to a culmination of years of industry innovation and development, namely the power of today's ARM chips and an improved emphasis of Linux on ARM.
The Panther Alpha is whisper quiet, with no fan or HDD noises, and is powered by an energy-efficient ARM quad-core chipset. Unlike most micro PCs, asserts Panther, the Panther Alpha offers a true desktop experience with mouse, keyboard input, microSD card slot, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB functionality. The portable and compact shape allows it to integrate seamlessly into any environment—business, home or school. "The only PC you'll ever need", adds the company.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
