Oracle-Supported Port of DTrace?, Linux Foundation Announces Akraino, New Feral Interactive Game and Qt 5.11 Alpha
News briefs for February 20, 2018.
For those of us who have been holding out to see an Oracle-supported port of DTrace on Linux, that time is nearly here. Oracle just re-licensed the system instrumentation tool from the original CDDL to GPLv2.
The Linux Foundation just announced a new project Akraino, which "will create an open source software stack to improve the state of edge cloud infrastructure for carrier, provider, and IoT networks. To seed the new project, AT&T is contributing code designed for carrier-scale edge computing applications running in virtual machines and containers to support reliability and performance requirements."
Feral Interactive announced yesterday it will be bringing THRONES OF BRITANNIA to Linux and macOS shortly after it releases the Windows version. "THRONES OF BRITANNIA is the first in the new Total War Saga series of standalone games inspired by great turning points of history." You can pre-order it now from the Feral Store or Steam.
Qt 5.11 Alpha was released today. New features include QML enhancements and better SIMD support in Qt 3D.
Thanks to Petros Koutoupis for his contribution to this article.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
