Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine

Feb 08, 2017  By James Gray
 in

Organizations that rely on compelling imagery to help clients make informed decisions face challenges presenting it appropriately across devices. To assist, Nventify launched Imagizer Cloud Engine, a new cloud-based image manipulation platform that removes the complexities of dynamically delivering best-sized images to end users.

The new platform enables customers to deploy image transformation services for their products in five minutes or less. Key features of the platform include dynamically responsive image adjustment based on screen layout, automatic format selection (such as WebP) by detecting browser and device types, reduction of image storage due to transcoding of master images on the fly and client-side SDKs. Libraries for the latter include compatibility with popular languages, such as JavaScript, Java, PHP, Ruby, Python and Swift.

______________________

James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.