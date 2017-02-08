Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine
Organizations that rely on compelling imagery to help clients make informed decisions face challenges presenting it appropriately across devices. To assist, Nventify launched Imagizer Cloud Engine, a new cloud-based image manipulation platform that removes the complexities of dynamically delivering best-sized images to end users.
The new platform enables customers to deploy image transformation services for their products in five minutes or less. Key features of the platform include dynamically responsive image adjustment based on screen layout, automatic format selection (such as WebP) by detecting browser and device types, reduction of image storage due to transcoding of master images on the fly and client-side SDKs. Libraries for the latter include compatibility with popular languages, such as JavaScript, Java, PHP, Ruby, Python and Swift.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Geek Guides
Pick up any e-commerce web or mobile app today, and you’ll be holding a mashup of interconnected applications and services from a variety of different providers. For instance, when you connect to Amazon’s e-commerce app, cookies, tags and pixels that are monitored by solutions like Exact Target, BazaarVoice, Bing, Shopzilla, Liveramp and Google Tag Manager track every action you take. You’re presented with special offers and coupons based on your viewing and buying patterns. If you find something you want for your birthday, a third party manages your wish list, which you can share through multiple social- media outlets or email to a friend. When you select something to buy, you find yourself presented with similar items as kind suggestions. And when you finally check out, you’re offered the ability to pay with promo codes, gifts cards, PayPal or a variety of credit cards.Get the Guide
Trending Topics
|Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
|Feb 09, 2017
|Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine
|Feb 08, 2017
|From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
|Feb 07, 2017
|Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
|Feb 06, 2017
|The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
|Feb 03, 2017
|Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
|Feb 02, 2017
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine
- SNMP
- Let's Go to Mars with Martian Lander
- Returning Values from Bash Functions
- Gordon H. Williams' Making Things Smart (Maker Media, Inc.)