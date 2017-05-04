Non-Linux FOSS: Facebook on OS X, sans Browser!

May 04, 2017  By Shawn Powers
I recently wrote about using Facebook Messenger as an SMS client, and because I'll likely get lots of email about how horrible Facebook messenger is, I might as well go all in and share this open-source program: Messenger for Mac.

Over at the Messenger for Mac site, you'll find an OS X-native application that is a wrapper around Facebook Messenger. What makes it great is that it doesn't feel like a wrapper at all; it feels like an actual app. If you're using OS X and prefer applications rather than just web browser tabs, be sure to check it out.

I'll be honest; I don't do a ton of communication via Facebook Messenger. It's a great way to send a silly GIF sticker to my wife, however, and for that reason alone, I appreciate the protocol! You can download Messenger for Mac from the website above or from the GitHub page.

