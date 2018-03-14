New Raspberry Pi 3B+, Infection Monkey, Samba Password Bug, Facebook's Profilo and More
News briefs for March 14, 2018.
The new Raspberry Pi 3B+ has arrived, just in time for Pi Day. New features include "a more powerful CPU, now running at 1.4 GHz on all its four cores. The ethernet port has also been updated to a Gigabit port, an oft requested feature, although due to pre-existing limitations it maxes out at about 350 megabits." See the specs and benchmarks are here, and you can get one for $35 via the Product page.
GuardiCore announced a new version of Infection Monkey, "an open source cyber security testing tool freely available to the public security community at large". Significant upgrades include "ease of use, new user interface design, visual mapping display, new exploits, and expanded platform support including support for Docker containers, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform environments." See the blog post for more details on the enhancements.
Samba has released new patches to address a password bug that "allows any authenticated user on a Samba 4 LDAP server set up as an Active Directory Domain Controller (AC DC) to change other users' passwords, including administrative users and service accounts, such as Domain Controllers", as ZDNet reports. See the advisory and the workarounds for more details.
Facebook open-sourced Profilo yesterday, "a scalable, mobile-first performance tracing library for Android". Profilo eases the mobile testing challenges faced by app developers trying to ensure their apps perform across various operating systems, bandwidths and other variables, and allows developers to "understand app performance in the wild".
Google is banning cryptocurrency ads, according to Ars Technica: "Google is not only banning advertisement of cryptocurrencies themselves, but also 'initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency wallets, and cryptocurrency trading advice.'"
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
