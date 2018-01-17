New Kernel Releases, Net Neutrality, Thunderbird Survey and More
News roundup for January 17, 2018.
Hot off the presses and just released: the 4.14.14 [stable], 4.9.77 [longterm], 4.4.112 [longterm] and 3.18.92 [longterm] kernels. More information is available from The Linux Kernel Archives.
In an effort to protect Net Neutrality (and the internet), Mozilla filed a petition in federal court yesterday against the FCC. The idea behind Net Neutrality is to treat all internet traffic equally and without discrimination against content or type.
Make your opinions heard: Monterail and the Thunderbird email client development team are asking for your assistance to help improve the user interface in the redesign of the Thunderbird application. Be sure to take the survey.
In a recent Debconf presentation, Google announced that it will be replacing its internally used Goobuntu development platform (the latest of which is based on Ubuntu 14.04 LTS) with something called gLinux (using Debian 10 Buster). You can watch the presentation here (approximately 12 minutes in).
In the very near future, some VirtualBox users may not need to install the application's guest additions to enable more seamless and shared functionality. Currently making its way through the Linux kernel mailing list is a series of patches to enable folder sharing support out of box, which may appear as early as 4.16.
