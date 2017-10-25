Neuranet's Flexitive

Oct 25, 2017  By James Gray
 in

The new Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Standard Ad Unit Portfolio's support for flexible ads is intended to improve the ad experience for users and boost revenue potential for advertisers. An updated solution from Neuranet, its Flexitive 2.0 responsive design software, is designed to solve today's design challenges and give media companies and agencies a significant advantage in adapting to the IAB's new Flex Specifications and Lean Guidelines that were released in summer 2017.

Flexitive 2.0 is the next generation of Neuranet's HTML5 cloud-based platform that supports more advanced responsive design capabilities for building high-quality, animated HTML5-based designs that adapt to unlimited sizes across any device, operating system, app or browser. The new standards were designed to promote user-friendly digital advertising that can scale across device types easily.

Flexitive also incorporates the LEAN principles of lightweight, encrypted, AdChoices-supported and non-invasive advertising. Neuranet emphasizes other key features of Flexitive 2.0, such as an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface that requires no coding knowledge, unlimited sizing of a single design, two-click creative design variations with instant scaling, export for use in more than 30 ad servers and more.

______________________

James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.