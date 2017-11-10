NETGEAR 48-Port Gigabit Smart Managed Plus Switch (GS750E)
More than ever, small to mid-sized businesses demand and rely on their networks to carry out mission-critical business activities. As always, however, budgets and expertise constrain these companies from using complex managed switches to run their networks. Extending a hand to assist is NETGEAR, Inc., whose new NETGEAR 48-port Gigabit Smart Managed Plus Switch (GS750E) provides an easy, reliable and affordable connectivity solution for expanding networks for workstations/servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) and PCs.
NETGEAR's "industry-first" GS750E 48-port switch is designed to meet current and future needs of any IP network, enabling network optimization and eliminating bottlenecks and featuring a leading speed/affordability ratio. The device, with its convenient web-based management, further helps companies in need of network intelligence to separate and prioritize voice and video traffic from data to support applications, such as VoIP phones and IP cameras, on its Ethernet infrastructure. The fanless GS750E supports VLAN, QoS, LAG and IGMP management capabilities and includes a full set of configurable advanced L2 features, such as traffic prioritization and link aggregation.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
