Mycroft Mark II, Chronicle, Intel and Bionic Beaver
News briefs for January 26, 2018.
The Mycroft Mark II Open Source Voice Assistant (that doesn't spy on you) just launched on Kickstarter. Mycroft source code is available on GitHub.
Alphabet, Google's parent company, recently launched a security company named Chronicle, "a cybersecurity intelligence platform that can help organizations better manage and understand their own data".
Intel announced yesterday that it plans to release new chips with built-in mitigations for Spectre and Meltdown sometime this year.
The next Ubuntu LTS release, Bionic Beaver, will default to the traditional Xorg graphics stack rather than the newer Wayland. See the Ubuntu Community Hub for more info.
______________________
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
Trending Topics
|Creating an Adventure Game in the Terminal with ncurses
|Jan 26, 2018
|Mycroft Mark II, Chronicle, Intel and Bionic Beaver
|Jan 26, 2018
|diff -u: Complexifying printk()
|Jan 25, 2018
|Chrome 64, GCC 7.3, Librem 5 Phone Progress and More
|Jan 25, 2018
|Threading in Python
|Jan 24, 2018
|Plex VR, Firefox 58.0, SteamOS and More
|Jan 24, 2018
- Creating an Adventure Game in the Terminal with ncurses
- Mycroft Mark II, Chronicle, Intel and Bionic Beaver
- SNMP
- Buddy Platform Limited's Parse on Buddy Service
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- Non-Linux FOSS: Control Web-Based Music!
- Gordon H. Williams' Making Things Smart (Maker Media, Inc.)
- A Switch for Your RPi
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise