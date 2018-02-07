Mozilla Announces Project Things, ZFS Version 0.7.6, Kali Linux New Release and More
News updates for February 7, 2018.
Mozilla announced Project Things yesterday, "an open framework for connecting your devices to the web". According to the Mozilla Blog, "We kicked off 'Project Things', with the goal of building a decentralized 'Internet of Things' that is focused on security, privacy, and interoperability."
ZFS on Linux just released version 0.7.6. This latest release adds compatibility up to Linux kernel 4.15, along with the usual bug fixes.
Kali Linux now has its first release of the year, 2018.1, which "contains all updated packages and bug fixes since our 2017.3 release last November". The Kali team also reports that "This release wasn't without its challenges—from the Meltdown and Spectre excitement (patches will be in the 4.15 kernel) to a couple of other nasty bugs, we had our work cut out for us but we prevailed in time to deliver this latest and greatest version for your installation pleasure."
KDE released Plasma 5.12 LTS yesterday, which focuses on speed and stability. This is also the first LTS release to offer Wayland integration.
The Linux Foundation announces it has "passed the one million mark for people enrolled in courses on edX".
