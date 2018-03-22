Mozilla Accepting Applications for Internet Fellowships, Node.js Now Available as a Snap, Krita 4.0.0 Released and More
News briefs for March 22, 2018.
Mozilla is accepting applications for its 2018–2019 Internet Fellowships: "Mozilla Fellows are technologists, activists, and policy experts building a more humane digital world." Apply here. Applications are due April 20, 2018 at 5pm EDT.
NodeSource and Canonical today announced the availability of Node.js as a snap in the Snap Store. According to the press release, "Specific to Node.js, developers can choose from one of the currently supported releases and get regular automatic updates directly from NodeSource. Node.js versions 6, 8 and 9 are currently available, with the Snap Store being updated within hours, or minutes of a Node.js release."
Krita 4.0.0 was released today. This is a major release of KDE's free open-source painting program, and it includes "improved vector tools, SVG support, a new text tool, Python scripting and much, much, much more!" See the release notes for more details on the new features.
The Ataribox has been renamed as the Atari VCS and is being shown off at the Game Developers Conference this week, according to a Venture Beat post. The preorder date will be announced in April. Atari says "With the Atari VCS name, we know how important it is to get everything completely right, and that's why we briefly paused an imminent launch late last year. It was a difficult decision with the countdown underway, but we weren't willing to go forward with even one thing out of alignment." Atari didn't provide details on pricing or components, but it previously said the box would sell for $250—$300 and have an Intel-based processor running Linux.
WireShark 2.5.1 was released recently. It's a "semi-experimental release intended to test new features for Wireshark 2.6." The network protocol analyzer's new features include support for HTTP referer statistics and MaxMind DB files.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
