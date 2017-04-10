Mender
The new production release of Mender 1.0, an open-source tool for updating embedded devices safely and reliably, is now available. Mender's developers describe the tool as the "only open-source over-the-air (OTA) software updater for embedded Linux devices that integrates both an updater client and deployment management server", both of which are licensed under Apache 2.0.
Using Mender, embedded development teams venturing into IoT can focus completely on developing their product instead of squandering time on building and maintaining a homegrown software updater or cobbling together a custom combination of tools or scripts to deploy software updates.
Mender utilizes a dual A/B rootfs partition layout to deploy full image updates and provides automated rollback of failed updates for any reason, including power loss on the device or poor network connectivity. This feature allows users to deploy software updates confidently without the fear of bricking their devices.
The Golang-based Mender runs efficiently on the embedded device and is tightly integrated with the Yocto Project and U-Boot, making Mender easy to integrate with most production-grade embedded boards. Going from a fresh system to completing your first managed deployment with Mender, including server setup, sayeth Mender folk, should take less than one hour.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Trending Topics
|Applied Expert Systems, Inc.'s CleverView for TCP/IP on Linux
|Jul 12, 2017
|Sysadmin 101: Alerting
|Jul 11, 2017
|Android Candy: Exploding Kittens!
|Jul 10, 2017
|Mistral Solutions' 820 Nano SOM
|Jul 07, 2017
|Linux for Everyone--All 7.5 Billion of Us
|Jul 06, 2017
|Analyzing Videos for Fun and Profit
|Jul 05, 2017
- Sysadmin 101: Alerting
- Applied Expert Systems, Inc.'s CleverView for TCP/IP on Linux
- Linux for Everyone--All 7.5 Billion of Us
- J. and K. Fidler's Cut the Cord, Ditch the Dish, and Take Back Control of Your TV (Iron Violin Press)
- Analyzing Videos for Fun and Profit
- Returning Values from Bash Functions
- Testing Models
- Android Candy: Exploding Kittens!
- Mistral Solutions' 820 Nano SOM
- Ubuntu Kylin, a Linux Distribution with a Microsoft Windows Experience