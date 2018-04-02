Linux 4.16 Released, SLES SP3 for Raspberry Pi, Cloudflare Launches the 1.1.1.1 Privacy-First DNS Service and More
News briefs for April 2, 2018.
Linux 4.16 was released yesterday. Linus says "the take from final week of the 4.16 release looks a lot like rc7, in that about half of it is networking. If it wasn't for that, it would all be very small and calm."
SUSE recently released SLES SP3 for the Raspberry Pi, which includes full commercial support for enterprise users. The new version "targets the Raspberry Pi Model 3 B, although SUSE says it is planning support for the new Raspberry Pi Model 3 B+". In addition, SUSE "developers have made the new image smaller—around 630MB—by trimming compilers and debugging tools while tuning the Arm OS for IoT tasks". For more details, see the ZDNet article.
Cloudflare announced yesterday the launch of 1.1.1.1, the "the Internet's fastest, privacy-first consumer DNS service". Cloudflare is focused on privacy, and it has "committed to never writing the querying IP addresses to disk and wiping all logs within 24 hours".
Arcan is working on developing Safespaces, "an open source VR desktop", designed to run on the Arcan display server. See the Arcan blog for more information and a demo video. You can check out the code on GitHub.
Everspace, a 3D single-player space-shooter game, is officially coming to Linux soon. Rockfish games announced it's planning to release a patch with bugfixes and improved joystick support in two to four weeks, adding "We also hope to announce the official Linux release, then!"
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
Trending Topics
- Weekend Reading: Raspberry Pi Projects
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- A Switch for Your RPi
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- Server Technology's HDOT Alt-Phase Switched POPS PDU
- Buddy Platform Limited's Parse on Buddy Service
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- Linux Journal February 2017
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Gordon H. Williams' Making Things Smart (Maker Media, Inc.)