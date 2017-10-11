LINBIT's DRBD Top

Oct 11, 2017  By James Gray
Many proprietary high-availability (HA) software providers require users to pay extra for system-management capabilities. Bucking this convention and driving down costs is LINBIT, whose DRBD HA software solution, part of the Linux kernel since 2009, powers thousands of digital enterprises.

The cost savings originate from LINBIT's DRBD Top, a new software tool to simplify the management of the LINBIT DRBD application. Via DRBD Top's unified graphical interface, administrators can navigate their DRBD resources conveniently without typing multiple commands.

Available on GitHub, DRBD Top provides critical status, assessment and troubleshooting capabilities for administrators who manage HA clusters, especially those with greater than two nodes.

James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.