LINBIT's DRBD Top
Many proprietary high-availability (HA) software providers require users to pay extra for system-management capabilities. Bucking this convention and driving down costs is LINBIT, whose DRBD HA software solution, part of the Linux kernel since 2009, powers thousands of digital enterprises.
The cost savings originate from LINBIT's DRBD Top, a new software tool to simplify the management of the LINBIT DRBD application. Via DRBD Top's unified graphical interface, administrators can navigate their DRBD resources conveniently without typing multiple commands.
Available on GitHub, DRBD Top provides critical status, assessment and troubleshooting capabilities for administrators who manage HA clusters, especially those with greater than two nodes.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Trending Topics
|SUSE Unveils Near-Zero Downtime for SAP Apps
|Oct 11, 2017
|LINBIT's DRBD Top
|Oct 11, 2017
|Working with YouTube and Extracting Audio
|Oct 10, 2017
|SUSE and SAP: Shared Roots Produce Fruit
|Oct 09, 2017
|How to Make Windows Better? Make It Chocolatey!
|Oct 09, 2017
|iStorage diskAshur Storage Drives
|Oct 06, 2017
- SUSE Unveils Near-Zero Downtime for SAP Apps
- Working with YouTube and Extracting Audio
- LINBIT's DRBD Top
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine
- Linux Journal February 2017
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter