Kodiak Data's MemCloud
Scientists working with big data regularly confront the high cost of acquiring the computational power needed to push the boundaries and innovate in data science. In an effort to bridge the Big Data infrastructure chasm, Kodiak Data—a leader in cluster virtualization technology—presents MemCloud, an innovative IaaS solution that accelerates the entire big data-deployment chain.
MemCloud is also "the first memory-speed cloud infrastructure solution for big data scientists and software developers" that provides big data analytic clusters "at up to one-fifth the cost and five times the performance of typical leading cloud hosting services". MemCloud is built on Kodiak Data's Virtual Cluster Infrastructure platform, "the only solution capable of in-software provisioning of compute, networking, storage and data at the cluster level within minutes".
Besides the hosted cloud service option, MemCloud also is available as a compact on-premises appliance for private clouds, an industry first, asserts Kodiak.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Geek Guides
Pick up any e-commerce web or mobile app today, and you’ll be holding a mashup of interconnected applications and services from a variety of different providers. For instance, when you connect to Amazon’s e-commerce app, cookies, tags and pixels that are monitored by solutions like Exact Target, BazaarVoice, Bing, Shopzilla, Liveramp and Google Tag Manager track every action you take. You’re presented with special offers and coupons based on your viewing and buying patterns. If you find something you want for your birthday, a third party manages your wish list, which you can share through multiple social- media outlets or email to a friend. When you select something to buy, you find yourself presented with similar items as kind suggestions. And when you finally check out, you’re offered the ability to pay with promo codes, gifts cards, PayPal or a variety of credit cards.Get the Guide
Trending Topics
|Kodiak Data's MemCloud
|Aug 04, 2017
|Android Candy: My World, in a Lock Screen
|Aug 03, 2017
|Linux Journal August 2017
|Aug 02, 2017
|August 2017 Issue Summary
|Aug 02, 2017
|Sysadmin 101: Automation
|Aug 01, 2017
|PSSC Labs' Eco Blade 1U
|Jul 31, 2017
- Kodiak Data's MemCloud
- Sysadmin 101: Automation
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- Simple Server Hardening
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine
- Server Technology's HDOT Alt-Phase Switched POPS PDU
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations