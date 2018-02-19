Kernel patch releases, WineHQ, OpenIndiana project, FreeBSD Unix distribution, Xubuntu community contest
News briefs for February 19, 2018
In the past couple of days, the Linux kernel saw quite a bit of patch releases. We have 4.15.4, 4.14.20, 4.9.82, 4.4.116 and even 3.18.95. More information can be found at the Linux Kernel Archives website.
WineHQ just announced the availability of Wine 3.2 with bug fixes, better gamepad support and more. Wine is an open source compatibility layer designed to run Microsoft Windows applications on top of Unix-like systems.
The OpenIndiana project is still alive and well with a recent announcement of migrating the project to GCC 6.4. Unfortunately, this version does not cover the Spectre/Meltdown vulnerabilities, although the next version planned is 7.3 which will cover these hot issues.
While on the topic, the FreeBSD Unix distribution finally patched and fixed their operating environment for both Spectre and Meltdown in revision 329462.
Attention all artists: the Xubuntu community is asking for submissions in a wallpaper contest for the upcoming 18.04 LTS release. Submission deadlines are March 15, 2018.
