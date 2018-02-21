KDE Receives Pineapple Fund Donation, Red Hat Decision Manager, Chef's InSpec 2.0 and More
News updates for February 21, 2018.
KDE has received a $200,000 donation from the Pineapple Fund: "With this donation, the Pineapple Fund recognizes that KDE as a community creates software which benefits the general public, advances the use of Free Software on all kinds of platforms, and protects users' privacy by putting first-class and easy to use tools in the hands of the people at zero cost."
Also in KDE news, a public-testing beta release of the open-source Kdenlive video editor was announced yesterday. The upcoming 18.04 release has been in the works for more than a year, and promises a "major code refactoring".
Chef announced availability of InSpec 2.0 yesterday, the latest version of its "open-source project for compliance automation". InSpec 2.0's newest feature "is the ability to test cloud resources for compliance, not just machines, by connecting directly to cloud provider APIs".
Red Hat introduced its new Red Hat Decision Manager this morning, which "enables citizen developers to directly write and modify complex decision logic, freeing IT resources to support other tasks."
LibreOffice 6.1 is due for release in August, and as reported by Softpedia News, "Among the new features and improvements that'll be implemented in LibreOffice 6.1, we can mention optional inline tooltips on tracked changes for Writer, the ability to sort images in Calc, along with a new option implemented in the Image Insert dialog to let you anchor the image to the cell or page." See the article for more on the new features.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
