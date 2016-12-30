Jetico's BestCrypt Container Encryption for Linux
For users in search of a commercially supported encryption tool for Linux with a backdoor-free guarantee, Jetico recommends its recently updated BestCrypt Container Encryption for Linux 3.0. Jetico's BestCrypt Container Encryption automatically encrypts any selected files or folders on an active computer, shared workstation or network storage in Linux, Windows and Mac OS environments so that nobody can gain access without the right password or keys.
Jetico says that BestCrypt is easy to install, easy to use and totally transparent—meaning it actually gets used. The new version 3.0 of BestCrypt features keyfile support, one-click installation and access to binary packages for popular Linux distributions and a graphics and usability makeover. Jetico adds that while drive or disk encryption safeguards from physical threats, like lost or stolen devices, it fails to protect online storage or computers connected to the internet. Jetico's BestCrypt ensures that encrypted files stored in the cloud can be accessed on Linux.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
