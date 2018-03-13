It’s Here. The March 2018 Issue of Linux Journal Is Available for Download Now.
Mar 13, 2018 By Carlie Fairchild
Boasting as many pages as most technical books, this month’s issue of Linux Journal comes in at a hefty 181—that’s 23 articles exploring topics near and dear to everyone from home automation hobbyists to Free Software advocates to hard-core hackers to high-level systems architects.
Besides making the magazine bigger overall with more articles in each issue on a wider range of topics, we’ve also added a new feature that explores a given topic in-depth: the Deep Dive—think of it like an ebook inside each magazine. This month contributing editor Petros Koutoupis dives deep in to blockchain. He explores what makes Bitcoin and blockchain so exciting, what they provide, and what the future of blockchain holds. From there, he describes how to set up a private Etherium blockchain using open-source tools and looks at some markets and industries where blockchain technologies can add value.
Subscribers, you can download your March issue now.
Not a subscriber? It’s not too late. Subscribe today and receive instant access to this and all back issues since 2010. Alternatively, you can buy the single issue here.
Carlie Fairchild is the publisher of Linux Journal.
