iStorage diskAshur Storage Drives
With software-free setup and operation, the new iStorage diskAshur group of ultra-secure storage drives works across all operating systems, including Linux, macOS, Android, Chrome, thin and zero clients, MS Windows and embedded systems.
Available in HDD and SDD versions, these high-speed USB 3.1, PIN-authenticated, hardware-encrypted portable data storage drives feature iStorage's unique EDGE technology. iStorage calls the EDGE technology—short for Enhanced Dual Generating Encryption—super-spy-like, due to the advanced security features that make diskAshur the "most secure data storage drives available on the market". For one thing, without the PIN, there's no way in!
diskAshur's dedicated, hardware-based secure microprocessor (Common Criteria EAL4+-ready) employs built-in physical protection mechanisms designed to defend against external tamper, bypass laser attacks and fault injections. The drives feature technology that encrypts both the data and the encryption key, ensuring that private information is secure and protected. Other security features include a brute-force hack defense mechanism, self-destruct feature, unattended auto-lock and a wear-resistant epoxy-coated keypad.
The diskAshur drives are elegantly designed and available in four striking colors and in capacity options from 128GB to 5TB.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
