ioSafe Server 5
Until now, says ioSafe, true zero-recovery-point server solutions have been available only to the biggest of companies. However, with the arrival of ioSafe's Server 5, SMEs have access to "the industry's first fire and waterproof server" designed to eliminate data loss and minimize downtime.
Server 5 protects data in real time and delivers instant disaster recovery with a true zero-recovery point and the best recovery time objectives for terabytes of data. Both fire- and waterproof, Server 5 protects data from fire with temperatures to 1550°F for 30 minutes per ASTM E-119 and from floods up to a ten-foot depth for three days. Running either Linux or Windows Server 2012, the solution is equipped with an Intel Xeon processor, 16–128GB of DDR4 RAM, dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet adapters for increased bandwidth and automatic failover and capacities between 5–40TB.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
