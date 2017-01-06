iguazio's Enterprise Data Cloud
The description of iguazio's new flagship Enterprise Data Cloud platform is bold and simple: the world's fastest, simplest and lowest-cost enterprise data cloud. iguazio adds that unleashing the full potential of megatrend applications and analytics for big data, IoT and cloud-native applications, it has pioneered a new service-driven approach to enterprise data management, redesigning the entire data stack to accelerate performance and bridge the enterprise skill gap.
iguazio's Enterprise Data Cloud, asserts the firm, is the only secure data platform-as-a-service deployed either on-premises or in hybrid cloud architectures, with self-service portals and APIs for developers and operators.
The new unified platform delivers a breakthrough in application performance and efficiency. With only four data appliances, enterprises can store up to 10 petabytes per rack, with costs starting at $0.03 per gigabyte per month. The platform delivers 10 million transactions per second and throughput of 50 gigabytes per second with sub-100 microsecond application latencies, across streaming, NoSQL, objects or files. iguazio's "revolutionary stack" supports simultaneous high-performance access through multiple industry-standard and Amazon-compatible APIs.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Geek Guides
Pick up any e-commerce web or mobile app today, and you’ll be holding a mashup of interconnected applications and services from a variety of different providers. For instance, when you connect to Amazon’s e-commerce app, cookies, tags and pixels that are monitored by solutions like Exact Target, BazaarVoice, Bing, Shopzilla, Liveramp and Google Tag Manager track every action you take. You’re presented with special offers and coupons based on your viewing and buying patterns. If you find something you want for your birthday, a third party manages your wish list, which you can share through multiple social- media outlets or email to a friend. When you select something to buy, you find yourself presented with similar items as kind suggestions. And when you finally check out, you’re offered the ability to pay with promo codes, gifts cards, PayPal or a variety of credit cards.Get the Guide
Trending Topics
|iguazio's Enterprise Data Cloud
|Jan 06, 2017
|Debugging Democracy
|Jan 05, 2017
|Applied Expert Systems, Inc.'s CleverView for TCP/IP on Linux
|Jan 04, 2017
|Smith Charts for All
|Jan 03, 2017
|Linux Journal January 2017
|Jan 02, 2017
|January 2017
|Jan 01, 2017
- Tech Tip: Really Simple HTTP Server with Python
- Debugging Democracy
- Dave Taylor and Brandon Perry's Wicked Cool Shell Scripts (No Starch Press)
- iguazio's Enterprise Data Cloud
- ADUPS Android Malware Infects Barnes & Noble
- Applied Expert Systems, Inc.'s CleverView for TCP/IP on Linux
- Jetico's BestCrypt Container Encryption for Linux
- Smith Charts for All
- The Tiny Internet Project, Part III
- NethServer: Linux without All That Linux Stuff