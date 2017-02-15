IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
IGEL Technology's next-generation Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) is a powerful and universally deployable managed thin-client solution, a low-cost alternative to desktop hardware solutions. UDC3 allows businesses to reduce their desktop replacement costs dramatically, eliminating the need to invest in new hardware to support their virtualized infrastructures. Converting PCs, laptops and thin clients from other manufacturers into IGEL Linux 10 OS-based thin clients also enables IT organizations to administer all of their endpoint devices from a centralized management console securely.
The IGEL UDC3 can be installed as the operating system on any device having an x86-based 64-bit processor, 2GB of RAM and 2GB of storage. Using the IGEL UDC3 on these end-user computing devices converts them into an IGEL thin client running the IGEL Linux 10 OS. The updated IGEL Linux 10 OS now features support for the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) to extend the IGEL's UDC3 target platforms to the latest end-user devices including many laptop computers and desktop PCs, thin clients and compute sticks. Plus, with its enhanced 64-bit OS compatibility, the new version can address more than 4GB of RAM in next-generation devices.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Trending Topics
|Own Your DNS Data
|Feb 16, 2017
|IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
|Feb 15, 2017
|Simple Server Hardening
|Feb 14, 2017
|Server Technology's HDOT Alt-Phase Switched POPS PDU
|Feb 13, 2017
|Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
|Feb 09, 2017
|Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine
|Feb 08, 2017
- Own Your DNS Data
- Simple Server Hardening
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- Returning Values from Bash Functions
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- Tech Tip: Really Simple HTTP Server with Python