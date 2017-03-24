HOSTING Monitoring Insights

Mar 24, 2017  By James Gray
 in

An important need for today's CIOs is gaining greater granular visibility into hybrid cloud and on-premises environments to maximize the business value of their IT assets. To make progress in this arena, two natural allies—managed cloud services provider HOSTING and hybrid IT monitoring specialist ScienceLogic—teamed up to develop HOSTING Monitoring Insights, an innovative hybrid cloud monitoring solution that delivers "the industry's first holistic and comprehensive view of hybrid cloud environments".

A view into today's situation for many organizations reveals the use of multiple platforms to monitor devices across disparate cloud and on-premises environments. The core customer benefit from Monitoring Insights is capacity to manage the health of critical business processes proactively across the whole environment and significantly reduce the quantity of monitoring tools required. Monitoring Insights is available both directly from HOSTING or through a HOSTING partner, and at various service levels based on customer need.

______________________

James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.