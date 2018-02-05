Heptio Kubernetes Subscription, FOSDEM, Upcoming Events and Replika (the Emotional Chatbot)
Heptio launched its new Heptio Kubernetes Subscription, "a fully supported Kubernetes deployment with the assurance and stability of a distribution, but the control and flexibility of open source".
The Free Open Source Developers European Meeting (FOSDEM) 2018 just happened over the weekend. You can watch the recently uploaded videos on the official YouTube channel.
Speaking of events, The Linux Foundation has announced the call for proposals for Open Source Summit Japan, North America and Europe.
And, The Linux Foundation also has announced the call for proposals for LinuxCon + ContainerCon + CloudOpen China.
As reported by Wired last week, Eugenia Kuyda and her team recently released the underlying code to Replika, the emotional chatbot, under an open-source license. The AI engine is called CakeChat and is available on GitHub.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal