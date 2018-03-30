Happy 20th Anniversary to Mozilla, New pfSense Version, Android HiddenMiner Malware and More
News briefs for March 30, 2018.
Happy 20th Anniversary to Mozilla! Mozilla is celebrating its 20th anniversary tomorrow by adding four new topics to the Mozilla Manifesto launched in 2007. To summarize, Mozilla is committed to an internet that "includes all the peoples of the earth", "promotes civil discourse, human dignity, and individual expression", "elevates critical thinking, reasoned argument, shared knowledge, and verifiable facts" and "catalyzes collaboration among diverse communities working together for the common good". You can see the full addendum here, and Mozilla invites you to share your support via Twitter.
pfSense, the open-source firewall project, announces the new 2.4.3-RELEASE. The update includes many new features, stability fixes, support for new Netgate hardware and several important security patches as well, such as kernel PTI mitigation for Meltdown and IBRS mitigation for Spectre V2.
ProtonMail v3.13 was released yesterday. The new version sports "several new productivity features, including a shorter email address domain, calendar attachment previews, a merge contacts tool, and more".
Trend Micro recently discovered a new Android malware called HiddenMiner, which uses an infected device to mine Monero. The report notes that "there is no switch, controller or optimizer in HiddenMiner's code, which means it will continuously mine Monero until the device's resources are exhausted."
ZTE is now offering the first Android Go smartphone based on the Snapdragon mobile platform. The ZTE Tempo Go "offers a 5.0-inch 854 x 480 display, quad-core 1.1GHz Snapdragon 210 chipset, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front shooter, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 2200mAh battery" and sells for $79.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
