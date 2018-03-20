GStreamer Major Release, OpenBMC Project, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Free Mobile Version and More
News briefs for March 20, 2018.
GStreamer, the cross-platform multimedia framework, announced a new major stable release yesterday. The new version 1.14.0 has lots of new features and bug fixes, including WebRTC support, "experimental support for the next-gen royalty-free AV1 video codec", Video4Linux encoding support and more. See the release notes for more info.
The Linux Foundation introduced the OpenBMC Project yesterday, which has a goal of defining the open-source implementation of the BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) firmware stack "that will work across heterogeneous systems that include enterprise, HPC, telco, and cloud-scale data centers". See Jim Zemlin's blog post for the details.
Freespire 3.0.8, the open-source equivalent to Linspire OS, was released yesterday. This release contains several bug fixes as well as the KDE Plasma 5 desktop.
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds now has a free mobile version, Ars Technica reports. Downloads are available for all iOS 9.0 and later devices and most Android 5.1.1-and-above devices with at least 2GB RAM.
Mozilla released a security advisory on Firefox last week, regarding out of bounds memory writes, and at the same time released version 59.0.1 with a fix.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
